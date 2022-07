Kate Hudson‘s oldest child is officially inked — and his new tat has the sweetest meaning behind it. On June 28, Ryder,18, got his first tattoo, which consisted of the initials CBR, the first letter of each of his siblings’ first names. “C” is for his 13-year-old sister Cheyenne, who is his father, Chris Robinson‘s, daughter. “B” is for his half-brother Bingham, 10, who is the Something Borrowed actress’ son with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy of Muse. Lastly, “R” stands for Rani Rose, the 3-year-old daughter of Kate and her longtime partner Danny Fujikawa.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO