ELGIN, S.C. — Only a handful of people reportedly felt it just before noon on Thursday, but nonetheless, the Lugoff and Elgin area felt yet another earthquake on Thursday. The latest quake registered at a magnitude of 1.8 and was felt by seven people - considerably fewer than the several thousand who felt two much larger quakes a week earlier which were said to be magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.6 respectively.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO