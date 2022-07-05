Russia's biggest hope to compete with US crude faces obstacles amid Western sanctions, even as a top Moscow oil exec says the project can ease the global energy crunch

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO