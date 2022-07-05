Russia's biggest hope to compete with US crude faces obstacles amid Western sanctions, even as a top Moscow oil exec says the project can ease the global energy crunch
- Russia's Vostok Oil project may be the nation's biggest hope to boost production and compete with US crude.
- But Western nations pulling cash and resources means the project could see years of delays, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
- A top Russian oil exec compared the project to Noah's Ark, given its potential to ease the global energy crunch.
Comments / 1