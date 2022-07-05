ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Tech Week 5 Preview: Kansas State

By Cole Thompson
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRo3w_0gVOjSqz00

The Wildcats might be college football's biggest sleeper entering the 2022 season.

Every year, a conference features a sleeper team that ends up competing for a conference title. In the Big 12 , keep a close eye on Kansas State.

The Wildcats have missed a beat in the transition from Bill Snyder to Chris Klieman. After what looked to be a promising start in 2019, injuries and a COVID-19 season cost K-State much of its success a year later. Last season, Klieman was back on track, going 8-5 to close out the year with a Texas Bowl victory over LSU.

The Wildcats will have a new quarterback for the first time since 2017 following the departure of Skylar Thompson. Defensively, Kansas State seems to be set to make a run with the return of both leading pass-rushers. Add in a do-it-all playmaker in the backfield and maybe it's best not to call K-State a sleeper.

Does that hurt Texas Tech's chances of picking up a win on the road?

Make sure to follow along at RedRaiderReview.com as we preview every matchup for Texas Tech during the 2022 season.

Kansas State Wildcats

2021 Record: 8-5 (4-5 Big 12)

Head Coach: Chris Klieman

Klieman is entering his fourth season with the Wildcats, posting a 20-16 overall record.

Offensive Set: Power I Pro

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Returning Starters on Offense: 8

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein made history for the Wildcats while starting at quarterback in 2012, becoming the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Heisman finalist. In large part, it was due to the quarterback's rushing ability rather than his arm.

The style of offense hasn't changed much.

K-State's power-run offense often features a fullback in its backfield. And no, the fullback doesn't just provide an extra blocking role for the run game as both fullbacks averaged 4.1 yards per attempt. Of course, the bulk of the carries will go to all-purpose star Deuce Vaughn after he recorded 1,872 total yards last fall.

Former Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez gets one final shot to prove his status as a quality starter in Manhattan. Last season with the Cornhuskers, he threw for over 2,800 yards and 14 touchdowns while tacking on another 13 scores with his legs.

Martinez's biggest flaw is his turnover rate. Since 2018, he's thrown at least eight interceptions in three seasons and has been credited with 13 turnovers during that same span. The good news for the graduate transfer is both starting receivers are returning too.

K-State's biggest blessing likely comes on its offensive line. Three starters return, including All-Big 12 left tackle Cooper Beebe . The biggest battle to watch for is at center since the Wildcats are replacing two-year starter Noah Johnson.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Adrian Martinez

RB Deuce Vaughn*

FB Jax Dineen*

WR Malik Knowles*

WR Phillip Brooks*

TE Sammy Wheeler

LT Cooper Beebe*

LG KT Levenson*

C Hadley Panzer OR Hayden Gillum

RG Taylor Poitier

RT Christian Duffie*

* denotes returning starter

Returning Starters on Defense: 6

While the offense struggled to find consistency last season, the defense remained K-State's saving grace. The Wildcats held their own against pass-heavy teams, allowing an average of just over 20 points per game.

Each level of the defense features at least one returning starter. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is coming off a season in which he finished with 11 career sacks. Leading tackler Daniel Green is set to control the middle of the field as the team's MIKE linebacker.

The biggest question mark comes at the safety position. Both Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe will return at cornerback, but there's a competition at the nickel and both safety spots following the departure of Jahron McPherson and Russ Yeast. Former Tyler Junior College transfer Kobe Savage should get the first crack as the team's JACK spot while Virginia transfer Josh Hayes likey sees reps at free safety.

Projected defensive starters:

DE: Felix Anudike-Uzomah*

NT: Eli Huggins*

DE: Nate Matlack

MIKE: Daniel Green*

WILL: Will Honas

SAM/EDGE: Khalid Duke

CB: Julius Brents*

CB Ekow Boye-Doe*

Nickel/JACK: Kobe Savage

FS Josh Hayes

SS TJ Smith*

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

K-State’s stellar recruiting class highlighted by longtime friends

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State has dominated the summer recruiting circuit, locking in verbal commits from 2023 Maize High quarterback Avery Johnson and Derby running back Dylan Edwards. But many may not know that the friendship between the families goes way farther back than just these two athletes. “I’m 50 years old. I’ve only […]
DERBY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
FanSided

Texas Tech football: How Tech can survive realignment

It’s become a summer tradition unlike any other and it’s risen its ugly head again in 2022; college football realignment. (Though realignment will impact all sports, make no mistake, this is about college football and the money it generates.) And for Texas Tech football fans, any talk of realignment leads to heightened states of nervousness given the tenuous seat our university holds at the adult table.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Josh Hayes
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 looks at 18, creating issues and an awesome conference name

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
MANHATTAN, KS
hppr.org

Racism, cyberbullying at Texas Panhandle school raise broader concerns

It was only a month into the school year when Tracy Kemp said her son was being bullied at Laura Bush Middle School. Kemp and her family moved to Lubbock last February from Michigan. School returned to in-person instruction that fall, and in September, her oldest son told her some classmates were taunting him, calling him a monkey. Kemp and her family are Black.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Bowl#College Football#American Football#Texas Tech Week 5 Preview#Wildcats#K State#Lsu#Texas Tech
WIBW

COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Increased case numbers and hospitalizations have upped Shawnee County’s COVID alert status. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update to continues to show an upward trend in new case numbers. The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases hit 802 on July 1. The numbers keep most of the state in the “orange” for high incidence rates.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KDHE warns of blue-green algae in these 14 Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As sweltering heat and high temperatures push Kansans to cool off at the lake, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, were elevated to a hazard advisory on Friday, July...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Man killed by semi-truck on Kansas Turnpike identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a semi-tractor-trailer on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka has been identified. According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the man killed in the incident is Brandon Lummus. The circumstances surrounding his death are still undetermined and will be released at a later date.
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
150
Followers
122
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy