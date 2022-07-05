ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Rep. Adam Kinzinger posts audio of 'foul and graphic' threats to congressional office

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22moLd_0gVOjQ5X00

WASHINGTON - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., on Tuesday shared a compilation of expletive-laden and threatening voicemails and phone calls recently made to his office.

"Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, describing the audio as "foul and graphic."

Many of the calls include death wishes and threats toward the Illinois congressman and his family.

One caller said he hopes Kinzinger "naturally dies as quickly as f---ing possible," and another wished he'd get terminal cancer. Another said he knows where Kinzinger's family lives and are going to "get you... gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids." And another suggested thewould "swing for f---ing treason."

One of the threats included religious language, wishing for the "wrath of the Lord God Almighty" to come down on Kinzinger and his family. Another called Kinzinger a "backstabbing son of a b----" for going against former President Donald Trump.

All the calls were received by high school or college level interns in his office, Kinzinger said.

Interns field hate:'Do you guys know how stupid you are?' Congressional staffers field increasingly abusive calls

Kinzinger is one of nine members of the Jan. 6 committee, many of whom have also reported an increase in threats. The Washington Post reported June 22 that all members of the Jan. 6 committee are likely to receive a security detail.

Kinzinger told CNN last month that he increased personal security, and other lawmakers beefed up their own security amid increased violent threats, according to reports. Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the committee, and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair, have already had security detail for some time, according to reports.

Comments / 5

Bob Fortini
3d ago

I may not care for him and what he had done in office. But threats of any kind regardless of political party is totally uncalled for. If you want h8m out then vote him out violence and threats are not the way.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy, Have You No Sense of Decency?

In the last few minutes of today’s January 6 committee hearing, Representative Liz Cheney presented evidence of possible witness intimidation. Several witnesses, she reported, had received messages from shadowy persons purportedly close to former President Donald Trump that implicitly warned of consequences to follow if those witnesses told the truth about his conduct.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Interns#Congressional#The Washington Post
MSNBC

Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

The Jan. 6 committee presented new evidence of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice. Three DOJ officials testified before the panel that they threatened to resign if Trump’s plot to put his ally Jeffrey Clark in the top job at the DOJ moved forward. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it all down with a special panel, including MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, who says Trump “is the hub of the criminal conspiracy.” June 23, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

526K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy