ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in five sets to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3neX_0gVOjMnr00

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic stormed back from a two-set deficit to dispatch No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner and advance to another semifinal on Tuesday.

The 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory was his 84th career win at the All England Club and also the seventh time in his career that Djokovic has come back to win from two sets down.

The tournament's No. 1 seed and three-time defending champion, who is ranked third in the ATP rankings, Djokovic finished off the comeback when another one of Sinner's forehand errors ended it in a match that took three hours and 35 minutes.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER : Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YowwX_0gVOjMnr00
Jun 29: Novak Djokovic (SRB) reacts to winning his second round match against Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) on day three. Susan Mullane, USA TODAY Sports

Sinner, the 20-year-old from Italy, appearing in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal, got off to a slow start and found himself down 3-0 before making a comeback to take the first set that took nearly an hour to complete and continued to cruise after winning the last four games in the second.

In the third set, Djokovic took advantage of Sinner's numerous unforced errors, sprinting out to a 4-1 lead and finishing off the set with a service winner to get back into the match.

Djokovic, who has won 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, will play the winner of David Goffin and Cameron Norrie in one semifinal on Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in five sets to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinals because of abdominal tear

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday on the eve of his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios. The 22-time Grand Slam champion pulled out because of a seven-millimeter abdominal tear. He clearly suffered during his five-set tiebreak win over American Taylor Fritz in Wednesday’s quarterfinals and said after that match he hoped he would be ready to play Friday.
TENNIS
The US Sun

What is the tennis Calendar Slam and has anyone won it before?

WINNING a Calendar Slam is considered the pinnacle of tennis in this modern era - but so many have failed. Novak Djokovic is the last person to come closest to securing the golden achievement. And the Serbian star would have secured it had he kept his nerve against Danlil Medvedev...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
USA TODAY

Wimbledon women's final: Time, TV and streaming info for Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur

With 2021 Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty retiring earlier this year, a new women's champion will be crowned this year at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. This year's women's singles final will see Tunisia's Ons Jabeur taking on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Both women made history this year, with Jabeur becoming the first Tunisian woman, Arab player, and African woman to play in a Grand Slam final and Rybakina becoming the first Kazakh woman to play in a Wimbledon singles final.
TENNIS
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

526K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy