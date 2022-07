GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina man has been arrested and charged after authorities say he recorded a juvenile in a dressing room at a mall last month. The Greenville Police Department says on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, officers responded to Haywood Mall in reference to an individual who was videoing a female in the dressing room of Hollister.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO