Apple-Movies-Top-10

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Movies US charts:

1. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

2. The Lost City

3. Watcher

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

5. The Bad Guys

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home

7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

8. Morbius

9. Uncharted

10. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Murder at Yellowstone City

3. Blacklight

4. The Outfit (2022)

5. Memory

6. Code Name Banshee

7. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen

8. Gold

9. Parallel Mothers

10. After Yang

