Police Seek Tips After Woman Fatally Shot In Albany

Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the Capital District.

Officers found the 27-year-old victim at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, after getting reports of shots fired near North Pearl Street and Livingston Avenue, according to Albany Police.

She had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

Medics treated the woman at the scene, but she later died at Albany Medical Center Hospital, police said.

So far investigators have not released the woman’s name and no suspects have been arrested.

It's unclear what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

