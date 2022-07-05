ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Police Seek Tips After Woman Fatally Shot In Albany

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0h5I_0gVOhUgr00
Albany Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot near North Pearl Street and Livingston Avenue Sunday, July 3. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the Capital District.

Officers found the 27-year-old victim at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, after getting reports of shots fired near North Pearl Street and Livingston Avenue, according to Albany Police.

She had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

Medics treated the woman at the scene, but she later died at Albany Medical Center Hospital, police said.

So far investigators have not released the woman’s name and no suspects have been arrested.

It's unclear what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

52-Year-Old Woman Hit, Killed By Van In Albany

A woman is dead and another person is hospitalized after a van struck a pedestrian in the Capital District. Albany Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 7, with reports of a serious crash on Central Avenue and Robin Street. A preliminary investigation revealed that the van was...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Police identify victim from Central Ave fatal crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night on Central Avenue. Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. Police say a pedestrian had been struck by a van and then crashed into a building.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, NY
WNYT

Alleged driver in fatal Northway crash pleads not guilty

The alleged driver in the deadly Northway crash NewsChannel 13 has been covering since Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Vasu Laroiya is charged with seven counts, including DWI, reckless endangerment, second-degree manslaughter and now second-degree murder. Police say the 23-year-old man crashed into the back...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Fight leads to Troy stabbing

A fight between two women resulted in a stabbing in Troy last night. According to police, the victim has what is being described as a minor injury to her leg caused by a sharp object. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say the victim knew her attacker.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Albany Police investigate shooting near Madison Ave. and Ontario St.

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Detectives are investigating shooting that occurred around 3:40 p.m. near Madison Ave. and Ontario St. According to police, after hearing shots fired, a detective quickly responded and located a 21-year-old man with a gun shot wound to the buttocks. His injuries are non-life threatening.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Capital District#Violent Crime#Albany Police
WNYT

Albany man arraigned for allegedly shooting woman in her own home

The man accused of shooting a woman inside her own home in Albany, has been arraigned on attempted murder charges. The shooting was captured on surveillance video back in May. Raheem Hines went in front of a judge Thursday morning in Albany. He’s accused of firing at the 60-year-old woman from the front porch of her home on Partridge Street.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Pastor offers $5,000 for information on suspect in Albany homicide

The pastor of Victory Church in Albany is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information on the suspect who shot and killed 27-year-old Dominique Eley over the weekend. Pastor Charlie Muller says when he heard what happened Sunday afternoon, he was speechless. Eley was murdered in broad daylight. Police...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Boyfriend of Troy woman found dead indicted on murder charges

The boyfriend of a Troy woman found dead in Queens last year has been indicted and arraigned on murder charges. The district attorney in Queens says 30-year-old Kareem Flake is charged with murder, kidnapping, weapons possession and tampering with evidence. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, 26-year-old Destini Smothers, a mother...
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Found With Loaded Gun Near School In Kingston

A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun on school grounds. Ulster County resident Sarah Schatzel, age 35, of Kingston, was arrested around 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 6, during an investigation. During the investigation the department said there was a brief pursuit of Schatzel...
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Selling Meth, Stealing IDs Nets Albany Man Years In Prison

A Capital District man has learned his fate after admitting that he sold large quantities of methamphetamine and stole other people’s identity. Albany resident Matthan Carroll, age 36, was sentenced to 94 months - or nearly eight years - in prison Thursday, July 7, in federal court in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
309K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy