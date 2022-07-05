Wisconsin DNR updates

From Monday, July 4: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that three lucky Wisconsin residents won a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hunt elk during the 2022 elk season, which opens Saturday, Oct. 15.

The DNR randomly selected the three hunters from more than 25,000 applicants. The winning hunters are from Fort Atkinson, Hudson and New Richmond.

“Making these calls to application winners is something I look forward to every year,” said Josh Spiegel, DNR Wildlife Biologist, who called winners individually to inform them they won. “All three hunters were surprised to receive the call. Many of our state’s hunters love the opportunity to support Wisconsin elk, but the level of excitement of the drawing winners is unmatched.”

In May, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approved a harvest quota of eight bulls from the northern elk management zone. This is the same number of tags approved for the 2021 season. Of the eight tags, the DNR will award three to state hunters, with a fourth tag being issued through a drawing by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The Ojibwe tribes will receive an allocation for the remaining four elk tags per their treaty rights within the Ceded Territory.

Those still interested in a chance at Wisconsin’s elk hunt still have time to participate in a raffle for the remaining state elk tag through the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. As with the annual application, only Wisconsin residents are eligible to win, but there is no limit to the number of raffle tickets an individual can purchase. Proceeds from the raffle will help fund elk management and research in Wisconsin. Interested hunters can purchase raffle tickets on the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation website. The Foundation will draw the winner on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The 25,742 Wisconsinites who applied for an elk permit this year contributed directly to the future of the state’s elk population. For each $10 application fee, $7 goes to elk management, habitat restoration and research. In 2022, some applicants chose to give amounts above the $10 fee, and their additional donations totaled more than $9,860.

The 2022 elk hunting season will occur only in Wisconsin’s northern elk zone in parts of Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Rusk and Sawyer counties, where the first restoration effort began with 25 elk from Michigan in 1995. The northern elk herd population is projected to reach 336 animals this year.

Although the state’s central elk herd is projected to number 130 elk this summer after calving, hunting will not occur in the central elk management zone in 2022. For more information on the elk hunt, visit the DNR’s elk webpage. Sign up for email updates on current translocation efforts on the DNR’s website by selecting the “elk in Wisconsin” and “wildlife projects” distribution lists.

From Thursday, June 30: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters to keep safety top of mind before casting off this Fourth of July holiday weekend, one of the busiest times of year for Wisconsin waterways.

The public will see more DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement on high alert for anyone under the influence as part of the annual national Operation Dry Water Campaign July 2-4.

Alcohol Use Is A Leading Factor In Boating Deaths

Alcohol use is a leading factor in recreational boating fatalities, and nearly 80% of fatal boating incidents involve drowning. Since Operation Dry Water started in 2009, law enforcement officers across the nation have removed more than 4,700 impaired operators from our nation’s waterways, preventing dangerous and potentially devastating consequences.

“Alcohol use continues to be a leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating crashes,” said Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR Boating Law Administrator. “This mission of Operation Dry Water is to keep all of Wisconsin’s waters safe for everyone year-round. This also means avoiding alcohol or other drug use prior to and while boating.”

A boat operator or passenger with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit runs a significantly increased risk of being involved in a boating crash. When impaired by alcohol, boating crashes are more likely and deadlier for both passengers and boat operators, many of whom operate in an unsafe manner, capsize their vessel, run aground, collide with navigation aids or other boats or simply fall overboard.

In 2021, law enforcement officers across the nation removed 638 impaired operators from our nation’s waterways during the Operation Dry Water weekend. So far in Wisconsin, there have been six boating fatalities – two of the six remain under investigation for alcohol or other drugs as a factor.

The DNR recommends all boaters leave the alcohol off the boat, operate safe and sober and take a boating safety education course before getting on the water and everyone on board should always wear a life jacket while near or on the water.

“We want all boaters to enjoy their time on the water in a way that allows everyone to return home safely,” said Kuhn.

Impaired Operators Will Be Removed

Outreach partners and volunteers will be out on the water and at marinas during Operation Dry Water, working collaboratively with law enforcement to educate boaters about safe boating practices. Law enforcement also will be detecting and removing impaired operators from the water. No matter where you are boating, it is illegal to operate a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Operation Dry Water is a national annual awareness and enforcement campaign to educate boaters about the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol and other drugs. The DNR joins local law enforcement agencies, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators for this three-day campaign.

Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by visiting operationdrywater.org. Operation Dry Water is coordinated nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard.