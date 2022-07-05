ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Destroys Home In Goshen

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
The house fire. Photo Credit: Scott Stevens

Wayward fireworks may have started a fire that destroyed a 3,000-square-foot home in the Hudson Valley.

The fire started in Orange County in the town of Goshen around 10 p.m., Monday, July 4 at a two-story home on Corral Lane in the Harness Estates development.

According to Goshen Assistant Fire Chief Peter Easop, firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

It took about an hour for firefighters to douse the flames that consumed the structure, causing such extensive damage that the home was later knocked down, said Easop.

The residents, an adult, and two children home at the time of the fire were able to escape without injury, officials said.

No firefighters were injured.

Goshen police are investigating the official cause of the fire, although fireworks are suspected.

