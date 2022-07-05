UPDATE: Section of Missoula road reopens after fuel spill
UPDATE: 2:22 p.m., July 5, 2022
MISSOULA - The 3600 block of Union Pacific off of North Reserve in Missoula has reopened following a morning fuel spill.
(first report: 10:34 a.m. - July 5, 2022.
The area near the 3600 block of Union Pacific off of North Reserve in Missoula is closed until further notice due to a fluid spill.
The Missoula Fire Department reports there is no hazard to the public.
However, first responders are asking the public to avoid the area.
