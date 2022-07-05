ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, MA

Man accused of pointing replica AK-47 at people during Winthrop July 4 festivities

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ex8pX_0gVOfwi900

Man charged with pointing realistic-looking replica AK-47 at people during Winthrop July 4th festivi 02:32

WINTHROP – A Winthrop man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he menaced people with a "realistic-looking" replica assault rifle during preparations for the town's 4th of July parade.

Gregory Gill, 23, appeared in Boston Municipal Court on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

A judge released Gill on $500 bail and ordered him to remain under home confinement. Gill must also submit to GPS monitoring and follow other stipulations.

Prosecutors said that while parade preparations were underway on Saturday, Gill sat on top of a military vehicle that was in a parking lot on Revere Street. Gill allegedly pointed the republic assault weapon at passing cars.

Two people that were in one of the vehicles said that as they passed, Gill pointed the gun and said loud enough for them to hear "Head shot, boom."

After the incident, the victims flagged down a Winthrop police officer to report what prosecutors called a "terrifying incident." Police found the replica gun in the military vehicle and arrested Gill.

The incident came days before a mass shooting at a 4th of July parade in Illinois that left seven people dead and dozens more injured.

"We just witnessed six people slaughtered as they attended a July 4th parade outside Chicago. At this national moment in America, one can only begin to fathom the terror of seeing an apparent assault weapon pointed at you," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "This incident reminds us that a dangerous weapon in the wrong hands can change lives and communities in an instant. This man's victims had no reason to believe that the gun trained on them was anything short of the real thing. My office is treating these acts with the seriousness they deserve."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Malden Man Arrested For Soliciting Woman At South Station

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Malden man was arrested after he solicited a woman for sex at the MBTA Bus Terminal at South Station Friday morning, Transit Police said. Officers responded to South Station at around 4 a.m. for a report of a female victim being harassed by an unknown male. The victim told officers she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a male who offered her money in exchange for sex.
MALDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Man accused of killing woman, man in NH town arrested in Massachusetts

A man accused of killing a woman and man in New Hampshire earlier this year was arrested in Massachusetts on Friday, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 33-year-old Craig Keville, a former Berlin, New Hampshire resident, for two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, on April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
GORHAM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man arrested in Arlington, accused of Gorham double murder

GORHAM, N.H. — Authorities have arrested a New Hampshire man in Massachusetts on Friday, charged with the murder of two people in Gorham. Law enforcement officials announced an arrest warrant on Thursday for Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The warrant charges him for the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 48-year-old Keith Labelle, who were killed in a Gorham home in April, according to investigators.
GORHAM, NH
WCVB

Suspect faces attempted kidnapping, groping charges in connection with Boston food court incident

BOSTON — An attempted kidnapping suspect who is also accused of sexual assault on the unconscious victim was in court Friday to face charges. Muneeb Mohammed, 49, of Revere, is accused of repeatedly groping an unconscious victim at the food court inside the State Transportation Building, at 10 Park Plaza, over a period of about 30 minutes on Feb. 20, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Winthrop, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Winthrop, MA
City
Revere, MA
CBS Boston

"They possibly could be testing us": Police explain the danger of 'swatting' calls

CHELSEA -- Police are investigating a so-called swatting call that sent officers swarming the Parkway Plaza shopping center in Chelsea Thursday with reports of an active shooter. It sent people running for cover. An employee at a nearby store, who doesn't want to be identified, said it was frightening. "All we saw were police we had no idea what was going on until many a good ten minutes later someone ran into the store and were like 'someone brought a gun into Home Depot.'" Patricia Ginewicz, a manager at the Dollar Tree, said everyone was nervous. "They ran in, they were asking...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Revere man arraigned after allegedly groping unconscious woman for 30 minutes

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, facing five charges including larceny and indecent assault and battery after allegedly groping an unconscious woman. Muneeb Mohammed, 49, allegedly groped an intoxicated and unconscious victim in the Transportation Building in February, according to Assistant District Attorney Bader...
REVERE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Replica#Ak 47#Boston Municipal Court#Winthrop July 4
CBS Boston

"Swatting" prank call brings several police officers to Chelsea store

CHELSEA - Several police officers rushed to a Home Depot in Chelsea Thursday after the SWAT team was called as part of a prank.People came out of the store at the Parkside Commons with their hands up while armed police surrounded the store. Chelsea Police said someone called SWAT on a nearby dental office as part of a prank. "A dental office in the Parkside Plaza was the focus of the apparent "swatting" call received earlier today," said Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes. "Unconfirmed reports exist that there may have been similar type calls in both Fall River & Somerville."Swatting is a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service into sending a police or emergency service response team to another person's address.   Nobody was hurt and no shots were fired.   Chelsea Police are now working with the FBI to try to find the caller. 
CHELSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Rescue Divers Searching for Person in Water Off Boston's Carson Beach

First responders are conducting a search for a person in the water off Carson Beach in South Boston Thursday, authorities said. Boston police confirmed that a fire rescue team was assisting state police with a search for a person in the water. Massachusetts State Police haven't immediately provided information. Divers...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating man’s death at Brockton high-rise

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man was found dead at a high-rise in Brockton Tuesday morning. Jose Romero, 55, was found in an apartment at the Campello High Rise on Main Street. An employee of the complex called police around 7:53 a.m. to report that Romero was unresponsive. Romero’s death...
WMUR.com

Body of missing California man found near Bow trail

A missing California man whose car was found near a trail in Bow has been found dead, police said Friday afternoon. A vehicle belonging to Jesse Lane, 27, was found at the end of Branch Londonderry Turnpike West, prompting a search of the area. Police said Lane's body was found...
BOW, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy