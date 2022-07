As a queer, nonbinary, poly, and kinky person, medicine has been a challenging field to fit into, both as a patient and a physician. While a first-year med student, I was misdiagnosed and inaccurately treated for an STI due to my physician’s biased and discriminatory views. A week after my painful injection, I had to go back and ask why I wasn’t getting better. He then – in his office, not an exam room – lectured me on my “lifestyle choices.” I listened to said lecture. Before leaving, I asked, “but why have my symptoms not improved?”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO