Hempstead Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

Lashamel Walker Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was nabbed with a gun and drugs after being stopped for allegedly running a stop sign, authorities announced.

The incident took. place around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 3 in Hempstead.

According to detectives, Officers spotted a 2019 Toyota Camry run a stop sign at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Nassau Road.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered a loaded .380 caliber pistol, along with 59 Oxycodone pills, Nassau County Police said.

Lashamel Walker, age 20, of Hempstead was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

