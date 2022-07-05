ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Hempstead Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
Lashamel Walker Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was nabbed with a gun and drugs after being stopped for allegedly running a stop sign, authorities announced.

The incident took. place around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 3 in Hempstead.

According to detectives, Officers spotted a 2019 Toyota Camry run a stop sign at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Nassau Road.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered a loaded .380 caliber pistol, along with 59 Oxycodone pills, Nassau County Police said.

Lashamel Walker, age 20, of Hempstead was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Comments / 8

24K LIGHTS
4d ago

what's happening with our present generation.....Seems like our streets are raising them... instead of Parents

Reply(1)
4
jared
3d ago

Nothing is going to happen to him.How about get caught with an illegal gun go to jail for 10 years.

Reply
3
 

Daily Voice

4-Year-Old Critically Injured After Apparent Fall In New Rochelle

Police are investigating an incident in which a 4-year-old child was critically injured in an apparent fall in Westchester, police said. Parents of the autistic boy flagged down New Rochelle Police Department officers at their apartment complex located at 570 5th Avenue on Friday, July 8, and told them their son was missing, and possibly wandered from their apartment, said New Rochelle PD Captain J. Collins Coyne.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

