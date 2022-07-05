Valdosta State announces spring 2022 graduates

Valdosta State University logo Special Logo

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently announced the following local students were members of its graduating class of spring 2022:

♦ Jacob Baker of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies;

♦ Lance Botdorf of Poulan earned a Bachelor of Arts in History;

♦ Hannah DuPriest of Poulan earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

♦ Sheri Freeland of Pelham earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Workforce Education and Development;

♦ Charles Grissom of Camilla earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Grades Education (Grades 4-8);

♦ Michelle Harrell of Pelham earned an Education Specialist in Instructional Technology;

♦ Caroline Heard of Newton earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science;

♦ Jazmin Jackson of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science;

♦ Jasmine Lumpkin of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership;

♦ Makayla Mack of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology;

♦ Tocorra Mackens of Albany earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology;

♦ Ahreyun Matchett of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology;

♦ Bobby Mitchell of Warwick earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management;

♦ Makevia Moore of Sasser earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art;

♦ Alyssa Olesiak of Leesburg earned an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene;

♦ Viviana Recendez of Camilla earned a Master of Business Administration;

♦ Mabel Reid of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in American Sign Language/English Interpreting;

♦ Georgia Sanders of Leesburg earned a Master of Social Work;

♦ Benjamin Sneed of Smithville earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science;

♦ Bryanna Tucker of Leesburg earned a Master of Arts in Communication;

♦ Carley Watkins of Albany earned a Master of Social Work;

♦ Darneshia Williams of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership;

♦ Kaia Williams of Camilla earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

