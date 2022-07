LINCOLN, Neb. -- According to officials with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 81-year-old Charles Kays has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to an NDCS press release, Kays' sentence began on June 15, 2011. He was serving a sentence of 16 years and eight months to 20 years on charges out of Douglas County that included first degree sexual assault on a child and two counts of third degree sexual assault on a child.

