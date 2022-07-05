8 displaced in Allentown fire

A fire Monday night in Center City Allentown displaced eight people.

No injuries were reported from the blaze, fire department Capt. John Christopher said. But it damaged parts of the building, which held three apartments.

About 10:30 p.m., city firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Linden Street, Christopher said. The exterior side porch facing Howard Street was on fire, the flames climbing into rooms on the first and second floor.

Crews knocked down the fire in about 15 minutes, Christopher said. One room on each of the first and second floors were left with moderate damage. The third floor sustained some smoke damage.

Electricity to the building was severed, routing all three families for the night. Once electricity is restored, the third-floor family can return. The Red Cross is assisting.

Two adults and one child lived on the first floor, Christopher said. Two adults lived on the second floor, and another two adults and a child lived on the third floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

