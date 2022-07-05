ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell bemoans inability to restart after abandoning car to help Zhou

By Chris Medland
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Russell believes he should have been allowed to restart the British Grand Prix following the red flag period after he left his car to check on Guanyu Zhou. Zhou had a massive accident at Turn 1 after being hit by Russell – who himself had been tagged by Pierre Gasly...

Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Guanyu Zhou
