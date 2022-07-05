Bierman Autism Centers opens in Tempe

Bierman Autism Centers has announced it will open an autism center in Tempe this month.

The center will be at 1729 W. Greentree Drive, No. 103. Bierman's other Arizona location is in Scottsdale.

Bierman provides ABA therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy to children diagnosed with autism between the ages of 18 months to 9 years old, according to a release.

"The center is designed to create a learning environment full of possibilities. It is built not only with spaces for therapy, but also areas to help build gross and fine motor skills, play skills and peer interactions," the release stated.

"After our success at the Scottsdale center, I am excited that Bierman is opening up a second location in Arizona," Christina Barosky, Bierman's chief clinical officer. said.

"We will be able to continue our mission to create progress and possibilities for children diagnosed with autism in Arizona. I am also excited to be able to grow our team. There are many excellent clinicians in the area who will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care."