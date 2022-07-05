Donors, alumni giving fundraising drive transformational year

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. $#%#%LIVE IN LUXURY AT THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE CONDO IN DOWNTOWN MIAMI. ONLY 200 UNITS, LOCATED NEXT TO THE NEWEST ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER. ONE OF A KIND UNIT WITH PENTHOUSE QUALITIES AND FEATURED IN SEVERAL LUXURY LIVING MAGAZINE ARTICLES.20' CEILINGS AND WINDOWS. TOP OF THE LINE KITCHEN AND BATH INCLUDE BOSCH, SUB-ZERO, & MIELE APPLIANCES, AND 360 SHOWER. FULL ACCESS TO 20, 000 SQ FL LA PRARIE SPA, FIVE SWIMMING POOLS, AND GYM & YOGA CENTER. VALET AND 24 HOUR SECURITY AND PROGRAMED FOB SYSTEM FOR SECURITY%$%/#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of inventory!WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo. (Listing 7027888 Confirmed 7/6/2022)

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO