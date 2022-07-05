Wendy’s Hiring an Assistant Manger

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Shane Steele, City of Magee Deputy Fire Marshall and head of the building/safety division, announced after deeper study of the City of Magee zoning books there are feasible laws for additional clean up in the city. At this time, Shane is concentrating on unusable cars and trucks in people’s yards and property.

MAGEE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO