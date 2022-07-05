Wendy’s Hiring an Assistant Manger

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The City of Magee is looking to fill two open positions. Parks and Recreation and Public Works. (Laborer) Contact Magee City...
A local citizen shared this picture. Is this how we want our city to look? Who is responsible? Who is supposed to rake up the trash and deposit?
Each day is a gift. If we choose to focus on what's wrong, we'll miss the beauty that each day has to offer.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine being unable to get the money you deposited into a bank account after that account was closed. One Madison small business owner claims he’s been fighting Chase Bank for months to return his funds. The thousands being held hostage are preventing him from getting a good night’s sleep.
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - New businesses start every day, but Jasper County’s latest business is one-of-a-kind. On July 8, Annie’s Angels opened its doors along State Route 15 in Bay Springs. It is a daycare, an adult daycare - the first in Jasper County. “If you just...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TikTok influencer and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy rates Smith County, Mississippi watermelon, “the best, if not the best watermelon I have ever had.”. Portnoy, who ”doesn’t love giving compliments,” was sent a watermelon Thursday to review, and he took to Twitter to give over...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We have some good news for tea lovers!. McAlister’s Deli will celebrate Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of their famous sweet tea on July 21, 2022. The restaurant will give out the free tea at more than 500...
In the first half of 2022 alone, 15 Columbia companies held ribbon-cutting ceremonies. The $15,000 check donated by Southern Bancorp bank will go towards early learning collaborative programs in Lamar County, Hattiesburg and Petal. Forrest General Hospital hosts Support Staff Career Fair. Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT.
The meaty, buttery smell emanating from Jackson, Mississippi’s oldest restaurant is hard to miss — and for many here — hard to resist. Big Apple Inn, which opened in the 1930s, is still one of the most popular sites on the historic Farish Street downtown. To this...
At the Thursday night, July 7, 2022, Board of Aldermen meeting, the Magee Volunteer Fire Department presented the city with a new red Tahoe paid for by the volunteers of the department.
David Wade of the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District presented suggestions to balance the voters in each ward following the 2020 census. A percentage discrepancy in Wards 2 & 4 are the issue. Wade presented two plans to achieve the Federally ordered redistricting.
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A GolfSuites entertainment facility is expected to open in Madison in 2023. The Madison County Journal reported the facility would be located on Interstate 55 and Parkway East. Officials said the facility would feature multiple types of golf, golf game improvement, a restaurant, and...
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chancery Court honored Judge Frank McKenzie at the Laurel courthouse today. McKenzie announced in June that he was retiring after 25 years serving Wayne and Jones Counties. The Chancery Court ceremony included speeches by special guests, a portrait presentation and a reception. “My...
Shane Steele, City of Magee Deputy Fire Marshall and head of the building/safety division, announced after deeper study of the City of Magee zoning books there are feasible laws for additional clean up in the city. At this time, Shane is concentrating on unusable cars and trucks in people's yards and property.
PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen voted 4-3 against a proposed ordinance that would make members pay a fine for missing a certain number of regular board meetings. Pine Belt News reported the ordinance was proposed by Aldermen Gerald Steele. It stated aldermen would have to pay 1/24 of their $12,000 annual […]
James Anthony Purvis, 63 of Pearl, MS passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his sister's home in Mendenhall, MS. He was born Friday, December 26, 1958 in Jackson, MS.
Heidelberg teacher creates program to help students transition grades. Starting at a new school can be intimidating. Teacher Dorothy Hamilton created Hedges Around Youth to help ease students fears about moving to a new grade. Forrest County NAACP promotes health at Summer Tropicanza. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Summer Tropicana...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred early Saturday morning in Hinds County on Old Canton Road. Few details have been released about the shooting. According to Jackson news sources, agents are currently gathering evidence and investigating the incident. Upon the...
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Governor Tate Reeves recently appointed Brad Thompson, originally from Lucedale, as the new district attorney for Jones county. Although this is a new position, Thompson is a familiar face for the county. He served as a state trooper for around seven years before law school.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Growing up, you often hear children say they hope to be a doctor or a lawyer one day. One young Hattiesburg girl, however, aspires to be an artist. Twelve-year-old Shanti Woodard has already gotten a head start on her potential career, even making a few extra dollars.
