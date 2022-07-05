Ivy Tech Evansville announces new school for entrepreneurship

Story and photos by Don Steen. Electric vehicles, apart from golf carts perhaps, are still a relatively rare sight outside the metro areas of southern Indiana. A fair amount of commuters along U.S. 231 or Rockport’s city streets might have caught a glimpse of at least one all-electric passenger van, however, wearing its make and power source on its face. Lightning eMotors, an electric-vehicle manufacturer based in Colorado, rolled out two of its products for a demonstration at the Lincoln Commerce Center last Tuesday. Several representatives from local businesses and organizations, and a few mechanical enthusiasts, took the opportunity to get a look under the hood and behind the wheel of these vehicles.

SPENCER COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO