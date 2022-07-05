ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Ivy Tech Evansville announces new school for entrepreneurship

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIvy Tech Evansville announced a new school to join the Evansville campus, launching the fall. The Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship & Innovation will give students a chance to learn skills to become entrepreneurs in the world. The school is...

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Plaid & Timber: Jasper native bringing axe throwing fun to his hometown

Kyle Rickenbaugh is bringing his passion for throwing sharp objects at wooden targets to Jasper. The Jasper-native and competitor in the World Axe Throwing League world championships is opening a second location of his Vanderburgh business, Plaid and Timber Axe Throwing Company, in the former Mehringer Plumbing building across from the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Several Housing Projects in the Works for Daviess Co.

City and county officials are hard at work with developers to get more housing into the community. The Cypress Point development recently broke ground, which will bring 143 new market-rate apartments to Washington. Washington Mayor Dave Rhoads says there are several other projects also in the works…. The community has...
WASHINGTON, IN
