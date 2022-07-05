I’m a fashion pro – I’m 22 & my mom’s 60 but we dress the same, the outfits which won’t age you

WHILE it may feel like you need to have more of a modest wardrobe as you get older, this doesn’t mean your style can't still be trendy.

There's no age limit on dressing chic, and Sasha Morpeth, fashion tastemaker, is proving that.

Influencer Sasha Morpeth with her mom

Anything the 22-year-old wears, her 60-year-old mom can wear better.

The key: elegant basics.

In the featured video, both Sasha and her mom try on the same four outfits.

Captioned "Matching fits with mum. Outfits for all ages", the video captures the confident energy of both women in each look.

Sticking to a classic black and white combo for the first look, the two blonde beauties are sporting trousers and a matching blazer, with a high-neck tank top.

With some gold jewelry and a pair pointy-toe heels, this business look becomes both sophisticated and fashionable.

Sasha and her mom in the first outfit

Moving into a night-time outfit option, a simple tan mini-dress with a black shoulder bag seems to be all you'll ever need.

A flood of comments wondering where the dress was from, indicated the allure of wearing such a refined staple at any age.

Sasha and her mom in the second outfit

Sasha and her mom in the third outfit

For a comfy and cute clothing option, Sasha and her mom confirm that you can never go wrong with a pair of jeans and a flattering pink top.

The style can be made unique with the shirt's ability to be worn with more or less collarbone coverage.

Lastly, the duo kills it in a long, one-shoulder brown dress with a high slit and puffy sleeve.

For a fancy dinner, wedding, or big event, this dress is the perfect look for anyone to feel sleek and put together.

Sasha and her mom in the last outfit

Looking young will come when you allow yourself to feel young.

Viewers freaked out leaving comments such as "AINT NO WAY SHES 60?!?! SHES BEAUTIFUL" , "she can wear anything tho", and "Love this! Fashion has no age."

They're right, age doesn't have to mean buying completely different clothes than you would have when you were younger.

With some clean and solid basics, anyone can be right on trend.