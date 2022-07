GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Two Oak Hill men are facing felony charges in Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Friday, Deputies performed a traffic stop on a driver in Glen Jean. As he went to open the glove box to get the vehicle’s registration, a bag of methamphetamines allegedly fell out. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a scale, a large amount of cash, a large number of suboxone strips, and multiple EBT cards with different names than those in the vehicle.

OAK HILL, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO