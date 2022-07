Through the First State, First Steps program, Delaware's youngest will get a little bit of help from the state now to reach big goals set to be achieved down the road. State Treasurer Colleen Davis recently announced the new program incentivizes Delaware families to begin saving for their children's educational goals by offering a $100 match for any new DE529 Education Savings Plan opened now through the end of the year for individuals five years old and younger who are state residents. A minimum contribution of $100 must be made at the time the account is opened to receive the match.

