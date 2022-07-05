ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Should Giants be watching Kentucky QB Will Levis?

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjjEy_0gVOR1mF00

The New York Giants are riding with Daniel Jones at quarterback this season, a move that is being met with mixed reviews. Some analysts are predicting Jones will flourish under the new coaching staff and behind a rebuilt offensive line.

Other experts are panning the decision, citing Jones as just an average talent who won’t reach the next level regardless of who is around him.

That is why mock drafters are predicting the Giants will be in the market for a quarterback and one name that has continually come up is Kentucky’s Will Levis.

The latest to connect the two sides is Pro Football Focus, which listed a 2023 prospect to watch for each team.

“From a pure tools perspective, Levis is probably the closest thing in the upcoming draft class to Josh Allen. And we all saw what Giants head coach Brian Daboll did with that in Buffalo. In his first season as a starter after transferring from Penn State, Levis earned a 90.6 overall grade.”

Levis, who is 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, transferred to Kentucky from Penn State last year and showed solid all-around ability. He should grow as a senior with one more year of experience in the SEC.

Selecting Levis would reunite him with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who the Giants landed in the second round in this year’s draft.

Last week, at the Manning Passing Academy, Levis continued to turn heads. He spoke about getting all he

“I want to be a sponge and soak up as much information as I can from these guys,” he told reporters in June. “Every one of these quarterbacks has something we can learn from each other. And obviously Peyton and Eli, with their experience, it’s so invaluable. To ask them questions — I’m making sure I am spending as much time as I can without bugging them too much. I just can’t wait to take advantage of this.”

His relationship with the Mannings surely won’t hurt his chances with the Giants.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Staff News

There's no denying that Deion Sanders has been finding incredible success in turning Jackson State into a rising power in college football. But his ability to recruit staffers might be just as impressive as his ability to recruit players. This week Jackson State hired Maurice Sims from the Georgia Bulldogs....
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
New York State
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Notre Dame Rumors

As the Big Ten and SEC grow, Notre Dame remains the last iconic college football brand without a home. And according to FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd, for college football to avoid falling victim to being too regional, the Fighting Irish joining the Big Ten would be massive for the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Penn State#Sec
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson’s viral Baker Mayfield comments immediately go viral again after trade

After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Is Dangerously Close To Becoming Just Average

During the 2020 season, Dak Prescott was on his way to having a historic season. In his first five games, he had over 1,800 passing yards and nine touchdowns. However, a devastating injury would end his shot at breaking the single-season passing yards record. But now, since returning from his...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy