Oregon is facing a public health problem from excessive alcohol use, state health officials say, and they are hoping a new campaign can help curb excessive drinking. The Oregon Health Authority unveiled its "Rethink the Drink" campaign on Friday. The campaign is intended to "build healthier communities" by showing how many Oregonians might be drinking excessively without knowing it and highlighting the dangers that can come from it.

