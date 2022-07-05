ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre police seek out fleeing ATV driver

By Rayna McGlynn
WOLF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police are looking to identify an ATV driver they say is 'very reckless'...

fox56.com

WOLF

Teen from New Jersey charged after allegedly assaulting PSP Troopers

SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A New Jersey teen is behind bars in Monroe County after State Police say he assaulted troopers and caused damage to an ambulance on Wednesday. According to officials, State Police in Stroudsburg and Bushkill EMS were dispatched to Rainbow Mountain resort in Smithfield...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Group of Teens Reportedly Assaulted at Coaldale Skate Park

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported assault at a skate park in Coaldale. According to the State Police from the Frackville barracks, the assault occurred on Friday, June 24th, 2022 around 11:45pm at the Ashton Hill Skate Park. Four teens, 2 males and 2 females, told police that...
FRACKVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Former Shamokin, Mt. Carmel Doc Wants to Withdraw Plea

WILLIAMSPORT – A former Mt. Carmel and Shamokin physician is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in a drug distribution case. Raymond Kraynak was arrested in 2017 and charged with prescribing more than six million doses of opioids, including Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl. He became known as the “Pill Mill Doctor.”
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Luzerne County veterans monument vandalized over holiday weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A veterans monument in Luzerne County was defaced over the holiday weekend. The vandalism was discovered Tuesday morning. The message this vandalism sends to the community speaks volumes in more ways than one. Those in the neighborhood want others to know it’s not ok to deface public property. Vandalism was discovered […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

The Poconos Goes Polish

On Saturday, June 25, Polish Living History, Inc. held its second annual Polish Day in the Poconos. Last weekend the Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville served as host of the second annual Poconos Polish Day. At the event, attendees experienced live music, including performances of traditional Polish music by Dorota & Aneta. Attendees also experienced dancing, vendors, a pierogi eating contest, a beer garden, and a living history camp showing histories of the Viking invasion, Polish Husaria, and Poland's World War II experience. In addition, the South Jersey Pine Barons, an armored Steelfighting team, went to battle in the Husaria Cup Tournament.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
WBRE

New stores arriving in Wilkes-Barre, including Duck Donuts

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New stores are arriving on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township including a Duck Donuts and Sleep Number mattress. Robert Tamburro, trustee/general partner with TFP Limited told Eyewitness News on Wednesday 60,000 square foot shopping strip center will be taking over. Duck Donuts will take over a 1,200-square-foot spot along with a Sleep Number.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YourErie

Four Pennsylvania laws that are just plain weird

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Every state has its laws that residents might consider antiquated, useless, or just plain silly. Did you know that Pennsylvania has some laws that may not feel like, well, actual laws?. Here is a list of some Pennsylvania laws that you might think are fake, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

University in Texas evacuated due to bomb threat

A university in Texas was evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon. The Beaumont Police Department and Lamar University Police converged at the Lamar University campus in Beaumont around 2 p.m. EDT. The campus was evacuated as a precaution and classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.
TEXAS STATE
Newswatch 16

Family in Mount Carmel 'keeping the faith'

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Aspen Faith, seven months old, is the apple of her parents' eyes. Jennifer Garzelli and Richard Ortlip are counting their blessings since Aspen Faith came home from the hospital three weeks ago. Aspen was born with a complex heart condition and had been at Children's...
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
WETM 18 News

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana law

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A new bill is proposing changes to the current medical marijuana laws in Pennsylvania. Currently, the Commonwealth has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone driving with THC (the psychoactive chemical in marijuana) in their system. However, advocates for Senate Bill 167 say that even when the intoxicating...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

