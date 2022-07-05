Wilkes-Barre police seek out fleeing ATV driver

On Saturday, June 25, Polish Living History, Inc. held its second annual Polish Day in the Poconos. Last weekend the Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville served as host of the second annual Poconos Polish Day. At the event, attendees experienced live music, including performances of traditional Polish music by Dorota & Aneta. Attendees also experienced dancing, vendors, a pierogi eating contest, a beer garden, and a living history camp showing histories of the Viking invasion, Polish Husaria, and Poland's World War II experience. In addition, the South Jersey Pine Barons, an armored Steelfighting team, went to battle in the Husaria Cup Tournament.

BRODHEADSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO