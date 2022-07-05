ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Michael Fedele

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Fedele passed away suddenly from natural causes on June 27th, 2022 at his home on the Upper East Side of New York City, which he shared with his soulmate of 25 years, Douglas C. Wurth. Michael, and his younger brother Jason, were raised by their mother Dr. Maureen...

Podcast: Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2022 Season Opens Friday

This week, on 0684-Radi0, our free podcast (subscribe here in the iTunes Store), we talk to Melody Libonati, artistic director of Summer Theatre of New Canaan. The nonprofit organization opens its 19th season this week, featuring productions of Broadway Tony-winning revival “Once On This Island” and, for Theatre for a Young Audience, “The Wizard of Oz,” both at the bandshell in Waveny Park. Sponsors of Summer Theatre of New Canaan include Walter Stewart’s, Karl Chevrolet, Bankwell, New Canaan Community Foundation, Performing Arts Conservatory of New Canaan, Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and The Professional Associates, P.C. Media sponsors include Hearst, WSHU Public Radio and NewCanaanite.com.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police are investigating a report of vandalism—damaged outdoor patio furniture on Brookwood Lane, received at 6:49 a.m. on July 1. Summer Theatre of New Canaan’s 2022 season opens to the public Friday. ***. Two dogs were found roaming in New Canaan Sunday night after they ran...
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Canaan Now & Then: Mead Park

On April 12, 1915, Florence Heath Mead, wife of Benjamin P. Mead, donated “18 acres, more or less,” to the town of New Canaan. There were a few stipulations: (1) that the property “shall be known as the ‘Mead Memorial Park”; (2) that its only use could be as a park; (3) parts of the park could only be sold to the New Haven & Hartford Railroad Company or its successors; and (4) that $300 be set aside for maintenance and improvements.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Around Town

This is our New Canaan news catch-all category—stories about traffic calming, public parks, local weather, human services efforts and other quality of life matters facing New Canaanites.
NEW CANAAN, CT

