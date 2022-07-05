ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Northfield Knights knock out Hastings

By By TOM NELSON Guest Contributor
Northfield News
Northfield News
 4 days ago

The Northfield Knights returned to the win column on Wednesday, June 29 with a convincing 12-4 victory over the Hastings Hawks at Sechler Park in Northfield.

The Knights improved their record to 10-3 in the Classic Cannon Valley league standings and 11-4 overall in 2022. Northfield continued its season on July 4 with a home game against nearby rival Dundas at Sechler Park and will next host league leader Rochester on July 8 in Northfield for a 7:30 p.m. game.

The victory over Hastings followed a 7-1 loss in Rochester on June 24, and it also marked the second win of the season for the Knights against Hastings. Northfield opened its 2022 season on May 8 with a 7-0 victory at Hastings.

In the latest match against the Hawks, Northfield trailed 1-0 after the top of the third but a leadoff home run by second baseman Jake Mathison jump started the Knights’ attack. Shortstop Thomas Meland then doubled and was later brought home on another double by left fielder Tim Maus.

To complete the scoring in the third, Northfield’s Sam Maus singled to score his brother Tim Maus, and the Knights never looked back.

In the fourth inning, Northfield scored its winning runs as Blake Mellgren opened the inning with a double. He then scored on an RBI single by Ryan Torgeson. Mathison then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Torgeson, who had earlier advanced to third on a stolen base and error.

The Knights padded their lead to 6-1 with thanks to a solo home run in the fifth inning by Scott Benjamin, who was making his 2022 playing debut at Sechler Park against the Hawks. Of note, Benjamin made a quick impact on the lineup as he had a homer, double, one run and one RBI for the Knights.

In the sixth inning, Mathison scored his scored run of the game on an RBI by Tim Maus to make the tally 7-1.

Hastings rebounded in the seventh inning with a two-run homer by Jackson Schaffer, which pushed the score to 7-3 but the Knights answered quickly with a run in the bottom of the seventh by Mellgren, who scored on a sac fly to centerfield by DH Aldon Severson.

The Hawks added one more run in the top of the eighth inning before Northfield sealed the deal with four runs in the bottom of the eighth to make the final tally 12-4. First baseman Jody Glampe, Sam Maus, Mellgren and right fielder Gunnar Benson all scored after Hastings issued six walks in the eighth inning.

Northfield finished the game with 12 hits, no errors and allowed just nine hits. Cole Stanchina started the game for Northfield on the mound and went two innings. Relief pitcher Luke Johnson went on to gain the victory with his two innings pitched before the Knights rotated in four more pitchers to complete the game. Northfield’s pitching committee in the final innings included Korey Dahlberg, Gavin Lund, Lucas Warner and Eli Patrickus.

In total, the Northfield pitchers posted 10 strikeouts and only one walk in the game. In contrast, Hastings allowed 14 walks in the game. Glampe led Northfield with four walks to his credit in the game.

“We played well on offense and defense, and usually when you do that it is hard to lose,” Northfield coach Troy Deden said.

The game allowed Deden to rotate in several pitchers and they all responded well.

“We rolled several pitchers tonight and they all threw strikes,” Deden said. “It was by design to get that many pitchers into the game. Not everyone is going to be around all the time, so when they show up we say ‘hey, do you want an inning.’ It was just one of those things where all of our pitchers were here today.”

Northfield, MN
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

