Buildings in downtown Noblesville now have an added layer of protection after the Noblesville Common Council recently unanimously approved a demolition ordinance. The ordinance requires a permit prior to the destruction of a building within the ordinance’s boundary. To obtain a demolition permit, petitioners must appear before the Noblesville Plan Commission and Noblesville Common Council. Plan commission and council members would vote on whether or not to grant the permit. The northernmost boundary is Harrison Street, the southernmost boundary is Division Street. The boundary extends east to west from the White River to South 17th Street.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO