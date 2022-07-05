ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Fourth of July returns with a bang

By Jul 5, 2022
Thesiuslaw News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 5, 2022 — The 2022 Florence Area Fourth of July Celebration took place over the weekend with a variety of activities and events ushering in the first full scale local observance of America’s independence in three years. The red, white and blue were visible all weekend...

thesiuslawnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregonconfluence.com

Stand By Me Day Is Back! July 23rd – Brownsville, Oregon

With less than a month to go until Stand By Me Day 2022 (July 23rd), the Linn County Historical Museum and the historic town of Brownville are busy putting the final touches on its biggest celebration yet. In honor of the 36th anniversary of the release of this movie classic, they are pulling out all the stops! Stand By Me Day falls on a Saturday this year giving the town the opportunity to welcome fans from all over the world. “The Pandemic slowed us down for two years, but we are back and better than ever!” (Linn County Historical Museum.)
BROWNSVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Country Fair’s return set to make a splash in Veneta

VENETA, Ore. -- The population of the small town of Veneta, west of Eugene, is roughly 5,000. That figure is expected to double or triple later this week with the return of the Oregon Country Fair. For the first time since 2019 the Oregon Country Fair will be held near...
VENETA, OR
kezi.com

Rural Oregon cities receiving grant money to support communities

OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
OREGON STATE
Thesiuslaw News

Area Youth chosen for South Coast All-Stars

July 8, 2022 — After a very successful season where the Florence 7th and 8th grade baseball teams went a combined 23-1 over the spring and summer seasons, five players have been selected for the South Coast All-Star baseball team. Collin Barnett, Micah Blankenship, Jacob Mann, Zak Nilles and...
FLORENCE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, OR
City
Dunes City, OR
Florence, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
City
Mapleton, OR
Mapleton, OR
Government
kezi.com

Oregon Wine Country prepares for boost in tourists during Worlds

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Wine from the Willamette Valley is world-renowned and during Oregon22 visitors coming to the area can experience it first hand. "I think Eugene is a perfect place for something like this," said Antiquum Farm owner Stephen Hagen. "There's people coming from all over and it's an exciting time for the community."
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Historic Yaquina Bay Bridge Is A Masterpiece Along The Oregon Coast

The gorgeous Yaquina Bay Bridge is easily one of the most recognizable structures along the Oregon coast. People stop to take photos and drone videos of the bridge when they visit Newport, and delight in the bridge’s architectural details. The Oregon Department Of Transportation has been careful to maintain this bridge over the years while retaining the bridge’s historic integrity.
NEWPORT, OR
newslincolncounty.com

A resident gives a general sweep of what it’s like to live in Depoe Bay….

Why add more when there is so much chaos in this world, why add more? Why add to an already difficult place to navigate with so many pitfalls and hidden dangers?. Case in point, our housing crisis. Not only in Oregon is this an issue but across our country. And there are some solutions to be had here. An easy one is to stop selling single-family homes to investors. Big or small investors. Big investors are reaping huge profits by buying up whole neighborhoods or blocks of homes and then renting them out long term to the very people who tried to purchase these homes (in some cases) and were outbid by the big investing corporation. Imagine that, you pay someone else to rent the property you wanted to purchase and get equity in. What a huge slap in the face!
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 8

OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Localevent#Local Life#Fireworks Show#Siuslaw River#Bike Parade#Occm#Darling S Marina
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Coos Co., July 8

CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms Folo in Lane Co., July 7

Related to the search warrant served on Thursday in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr., a second warrant was served at a storage unit on Pierce Parkway belonging to Andrew Rogers on Friday. Numerous additional firearms and firearm parts were seized during the execution of the warrant. Rogers, a convicted felon, is believed to have been running a large-scale firearm and firearm-suppressor manufacturing operation. Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday following the execution of the search warrant at his residence. He was released pre-trial on his own recognizance by the state court system shortly thereafter in accordance with recently enacted Senate Bill 48.
LANE COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Search for dead orca in coastal Oregon waters ends

An official with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the case surrounding a dead orca floating off the Oregon Coast has been closed, without any successful retrieval of the mammal’s body. In an email to KLCC, NOAA said there have been no more sightings of the carcass since...
NEWPORT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
kezi.com

Great Dane rescued from hot car; owner charged

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police say they rescued a dog from a car parked in direct sunlight today, and remind pet owners to be wary of the dangers of leaving pets unattended in their cars. The Eugene Police Department reports that officers were called out to Valley River Center today,...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Government-to-government deal on managing wildlife and natural resources announced between Coquille Tribe, State of Oregon

In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Attempted Murder Charge, July 6

CCSO release – Date / Time: 06/30/22 5:30 p.m.; Case Number(s): S2216998; Classification: Attempted Murder, Assault I; Location: 93501 Timber Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420; Suspect(s): Wagoner, Jesse L. 31 years old; Narrative: On July 1, 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Timber Lane in Coos Bay for a report of an assault which had occurred at that location the night prior, but had just been reported to law enforcement. During an investigation, evidence of the assault was found on the property located, and it was believed the suspect, 21 year old Jesse L. Wagoner of Coos Bay was hiding inside a fifth wheel trailer on the property. The investigation also revealed a female victim had been significantly burned inside of a vehicle and subsequently been life flight (transported) to a Portland area hospital for serious burns sustained from the incident. Because of the serious nature of the call, a major crimes team call was activated. While additional officers were arriving at the Timber Lane address and an application for a search warrant was being completed to search the trailer, the suspect (Mr. Wagoner) ignited the trailer on fire from inside. Officers on scene took swift action and chose to enter the trailer, extinguishing the fire and ultimately saving the suspect’s life. The single occupant of the trailer Jesse L. Wagoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I. This investigation is on-going.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Early morning crash on Interstate 5 sends one to the hospital

COBURG, Ore. -- A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and delayed traffic for several hours this morning, officials say. At about 4:40 a.m. on July 8, the Coburg Rural Fire District responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Coburg. According to officials, a small sedan rear-ended a construction vehicle causing severe damage to the sedan and critical injuries to its driver. The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the construction vehicle was unharmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy