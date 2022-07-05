ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Released gameplay teaser remake of the game Resident Evil 4

By Stephen West
 3 days ago
In the video, Leon wanders through the gloomy locations of a Spanish village. The first gameplay teaser for Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake has surfaced online. Capcom announced a remake of Resident Evil 4 in early June and posted the first trailer. Now the video with the gameplay of the game...

