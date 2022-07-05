Released gameplay teaser remake of the game Resident Evil 4

This game was shown at the recent “Summer Game Fest,” Neon White has become one of the highest-rated games of 2022, with a 98% positive rating on Steam. The game is an ” anime-style Ghostrunner. ” Your goal is to run from point A to point B for a while, killing demons along the way with different types of weapons (which are presented here in the form of cards) and using tricks such as “rocket jump.” Usually, runners emphasize reaction and speed, but ” Neon White ” makes you think differently and invites the player to calculate how best to go through a given location or a specific moment. There are times when you need to stop and look around and not run straight, not make a jump to the platform, but instead jump down even more. Each run is accompanied by upbeat, dynamic music for this game by Machine Girl.

