Columbus, OH

BH: No from Novosad? Good first impression | Typecasting

By Dave Biddle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article** No from Novosad? … A source who follows conference expansion closer than anyone we know had Christmas in June yesterday when it was announced USC and UCLA were joining the Big Ten. Now he might have Christmas in July as well. The Buckeyes have the No. 2...

Ohio State football: Buckeyes close in on coveted linebacker

Historically, the Ohio State football program has not recruited the state of Louisiana very much at all. You can count on one hand the number of players from there in the program’s history. If defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has his way, the Buckeyes are going to add one more in a few weeks.
How Jermaine Mathews turned himself into an Ohio State football player in 30 days: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews had grown tired of the recruiting process and was content with the offers he’d earned heading into the summer. In his mind, there wasn’t much left to prove, and the rising senior at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati wasn’t interested in chasing something that he wasn’t completely sure he’d ever get. He’d decided his final summer as a high school student would be dedicated to visiting the schools that were interested -- which didn’t include Ohio State.
Report: Ohio State to take part in 2023 Emerald Coast Classic

The Ohio State men's basketball team has an exciting 2022-23 season ahead, featuring a number of enticing matchups. The Buckeyes learned on Friday that they will have at least a few exciting games in the non-conference portion of the 2023-24 season. According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein,...
What Miles Walker's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

Three-star Connecticut offensive tackle Miles Walker’s rise within the recruiting industry has exploded over the last couple of months. But his journey to develop into Ohio State’s newest offensive lineman commitment as of Friday goes much further than that. Three years ago, Walker sat at what his high school coach described as a “sloppy” 280 pounds. After rigorous workouts, Walker slimmed down to 235 pounds by the start of his junior season.
Felix Okpara Knows “I’ve Still Got A Lot of Room to Grow” Before Freshman Season Begins At Ohio State

Ohio State didn’t sign a transfer center over the offseason. Not even a scholarship power forward. That was a conscious decision by Chris Holtmann and the Buckeye coaching staff, and it speaks to the confidence it has in the two true big men on the roster for the 2022-23 season. For the most part, Ohio State already knows what it has in returning junior Zed Key, although his full potential may not be fully realized just yet. What true freshman Felix Okpara will bring to the table, though, will be more of a mystery.
Ohio State Freshman Bruce Thornton Settling in After “Rough” First Week of Summer Training With Buckeyes

Bruce Thornton has long looked like the type of prospect who could make the transition from high school to college basketball appear relatively easy. But even for the No. 43 player in the country and top recruit in the state of Georgia, the jump up to the next level hasn’t come without growing pains. A month into summer workouts with the Buckeyes, Ohio State’s point guard of the future has begun to settle in, but not before a bit of a rude awakening.
July Hoops Primer: Ohio State staff hits road with plenty of targets to watch

The July recruiting observation period for college basketball coaches kicks into high gear this weekend with a handful of marquee events. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann and assistants Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti will be traversing the country over two of the next three weekends as they evaluate key prospects in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes.
All Hail Columbus, Ohio

Poser was the film that Loose Films founder Ori Segev and creative director Noah Dixon always wanted to make. In 2014, when both were 22 years old and new graduates of Denison University — a liberal arts college 30 minutes east of Columbus, Ohio — Segev and Dixon took to Columbus to relish in the city’s arts culture. Absorbing hole-in-the-wall music venues and a myriad of genres from folk to rap, the two cozied up to local musicians as budding filmmakers, quietly planning to give the underground music scene in the aptly named Discovery City its mainstream debut.
14 Restaurants In Columbus, Ohio Perfect For Outdoor Dining

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. Winters can be long in Ohio, making outdoor dining once the sun peeks out and days become long even more of an experience to treasure. If you have not been to Columbus in a while or have never even thought...
Parishioners speak out about new leadership at Ohio State's Catholic student ministry

The priests who have run the Catholic ministry at Ohio State University for 66 years will no longer be leading the church. Many parishioners call the decision heartbreaking. “I'm finding it hard to articulate because it is so confusing. I mean, this is the place where I go to worship, where every seat is full and people are genuinely happy to be there and it's financially viable and a very active parish, “ said Michele Mooney, a long-time parishioner.
Food News: Rockmill for Sale; Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. Coming to Ohio

Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.
VanTrust plans 500-acre New Albany Tech Park near Intel site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the region’s busiest developers is about to get even busier. VanTrust Real Estate plans to build a 500-acre New Albany Tech Park just south of Intel’s planned $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing campus, according to a news release. The park could ultimately including up to 5 million square feet.
Marion-Franklin High School Names New Principal for 2022-2023 School Year

-- CCS is pleased to announce that Tenita Fleming will serve as the new principal of Marion-Franklin High School beginning the 2022-2023 school year. A Marion-Franklin High School graduate, Fleming began her teaching career with Columbus City Schools in 2001 at Crestview Middle School, teaching Career Based Intervention. Additionally, Fleming taught 7th and 8th grade English Language Arts at the former Franklin Alternative Middle School and English at Mifflin High School while serving as a member of Mifflin’s Department Chair Building Leadership Team.
