Icon Park has asked to have a lawsuit against them following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson dismissed. Sampson slipped out of his harness and fell from the park's Orlando Free Fall ride earlier this year. Subsequent investigation from the state found that ride operators manually adjusted the ride's restraints to allow Sampson, who was well outside manufacturer suggested weight limits for the ride, to ride the Free Fall. The rides at Icon Park are not operated by the park and are contracted out to third parties.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO