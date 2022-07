Do you remember when fireworks were fun? Now don't get me wrong, there is still a certain thrill in seeing a huge display go off. The ones I saw on TV last night in New York City and Washington D.C. were both stunning. I'm sure the display downtown last night had its moments too. Call me a curmudgeon, but I believe I've reached the age when fireworks are no longer fun.

