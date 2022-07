BOONE, Iowa—Mathew Strable, of Urbandale, formerly of Boone, passed away suddenly outside of Algona, Iowa at the Freedom Ride on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at the age of 43. Friends may call from 4:00 until 6:30 P.M. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall in Boone. Funeral service held at 6:30 P.M on Monday at the Chapel. Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in the Salem Cemetery near Mill Grove, Missouri.

BOONE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO