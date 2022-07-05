Brian Hellenga

Ronald Tjaden age 57, of Sibley, IA died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sibley, with Fr. Siby Punnoose, celebrating. Burial will follow in the St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery at Sibley.
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man was taken to the hospital after an accident there on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that a few minutes before 3:00 p.m., 14-year-old Melaku Van Voorst of Northfield, MN was driving a 2020 Chevy pickup owned by his grandfather, Richard Dykstra of Sioux Center, southbound on 13th Avenue Southeast, on the southeast side of Sioux Center. They tell us that 84-year-old Henry Kroon of Sioux Center was northbound on 13th Avenue Southeast in a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica.
Sheldon, Iowa — It’s not every day that a police officer is a witness to a motor vehicle crash, but that’s exactly the position a Sheldon police officer found himself in Wednesday evening. Shortly after 7:00 pm Wednesday (July 6th), a Sheldon police officer was eastbound on...
Sioux Center, Iowa — It’s time to enter exhibits at the Sioux County Youth Fair. And fair fun is just days away. Sioux County Fair officials tell us that judging of some exhibits starts this Friday, July 8th. The Open Beef Show is scheduled for Saturday, with the Open Sheep Show scheduled for Sunday. Sunday evening is the time for the Queen and Little Miss Coronation. That gets underway at 6:30.
UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the victim. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was 46-year-old Matthew P. Howell of Le Mars. *************************************************************. Original story, posted Jul 7, 2022 at 2:32 p.m.:. Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a...
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The Community Blood Bank bloodmobile is headed for Rock Rapids this Thursday, and they could use your donation. We talked to Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Ver Steeg. He tells us they’ll be at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital for their annual All American blood drive event on Thursday, July 7 between 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man has been acquitted of Attempted Murder and other charges after he was accused of running over another man with his car. The charges against 40-year-old Jaime Martinez Montiel stemmed from an incident in downtown Rock Valley early on a Sunday in July almost a year ago. Authorities say Martinez Montiel had gotten into a verbal argument with another individual. The argument allegedly continued into the street, when the alleged victim reportedly confronted Martinez Montiel on the side of the road. Police accused Martinez Montiel of initially backing his vehicle away from the victim, then driving forward toward the victim, striking him with the front tires and causing him to go under the vehicle.
Rock Valley, Iowa — A rural Rock Valley dairy operator has agreed to a fine from the Iowa DNR in regard to a large manure release into a waterway. Terry Van Maanen operates Winding Meadows Dairy, just into Lyon County. The DNR says they issued a construction permit to Van Maanen for an anaerobic digester system. The system was built by the Gevo company out of Colorado. They process the methane that is captured from the dairy farm’s manure into renewable natural gas to power low-emissions vehicles in California.
Larchwood, Iowa — 1872 was a banner year in northwest Iowa. Not only were Sibley, Osceola County, and Sheldon all started that year, but so was the town of Larchwood up in the extreme northwest corner of the state. The fine folks of Larchwood are combining their normal Larchwood...
Northwest Iowa — Despite the ample rainfall that fell in parts of northwest Iowa this week as part of the derecho that blew through, the dry area seems to be expanding rather than shrinking. The National Drought Monitor, housed at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln reported that the area...
Statewide, Iowa — From Iowa’s biggest cities to the smallest towns, the recently-red hot housing market is cooling off considerably as the heat of summer arrives. Julie Hurt, a realtor with Century 21 Pro Link in Le Mars, says that community of ten-thousand residents has remarkably few homes for sale.
