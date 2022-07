FIRE DEPARTMENT BLOCK PARTY IN BUSHWICK: The New York City Fire Department is reviving its series of block party community events at firehouses in all five borough starting — this weekend — in Brooklyn. The first block party will take place tomorrow Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Engine 277 / Ladder 112, 582 Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick. During each event, FDNY members will hold interactive demonstrations, offer free fire and life safety education, and conduct tours of FDNY apparatus. Children will meet the FDNY Fire and Life Safety Mascots, Hot Dog and Siren.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO