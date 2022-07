HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- As we continue to honor the victims of the Highland Park parade massacre, the community honored them in a way of their own on Saturday. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, they held a procession through town in what some called the beginning of the healing process. A local church led the walk of healing and prayer. There was an eerie silence as it began – with no chants, and no talking at all, really. There was just the sound of people walking side by side toward a memorial for all the lives tragically...

