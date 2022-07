Earlier this week, a man and a woman from California were killed when the Tesla they were driving crashed into the back of a parked semi truck in a rest stop near Gainesville, Florida. Details about why the Tesla crashed into a parked truck are as yet unknown, but — according to a new report from the Associated Press (via Autoblog) — the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is now looking into the incident.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO