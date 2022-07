You can save $400 off this RTX 3090 graphics card just before Prime Day kicks off. Today at Amazon, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming Graphics Card (opens in new tab) has dropped down to its lowest price ever. Its recommended price is $1919 but it’s been going for around $1750, as of late. Right now, users can take it home for just $1349 with free shipping available for Amazon Prime members.

ELECTRONICS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO