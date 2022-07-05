This PS5 SSD deal gets you the Sabrent Rocket 1TB + cover for just $135.99

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering up the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB with the company's specifically engineered heatsink/replacement cover for only $135.99 (was $160) for a $24 saving off the sticker price.

Simply put, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is one of the best PS5 SSDs , and now you can get it for one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen. As a frame of reference, the top-performing drive itself usually sells around the $149.99 mark, and the Sabrent PS5 cover retails for $25, so you're really making a saving of $39 in total all things considered.

We've continued to be impressed by this Gen 4.0 NVMe drive, stating in our Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD review that: "All told, this is a very quick SSD". We can personally vouch for the performance capabilities of this model, as it's certainly going to give you performance matching the PS5's internal solid state drive at an excellent price without the need for one of the best PS5 heatsinks as an added cost.

For more hardware offers, we're expecting big things from next week's Prime Day PS5 deals , where we're hoping that more of our favorite internal and PS5 external hard drives will be represented on the day.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus + Heatsink | $160 $135.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus + Heatsink combo, but also a significant discount when taking the price of the drive and the heatsink into consideration as a whole. All told, you're shaving a full $39 off here which could be better put towards a game.

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

If you're looking to cast a wider net with more PS5 SSD deals then our price comparison technology has you covered. It automatically pulls through all the best rates online on some of our favorite models regardless of manufacturer and capacity.

