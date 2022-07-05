ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Pope prays for victims in US July 4 parade shooting

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis called Tuesday for a rejection of violence and respect for life as he mourned the dead from the “senseless shooting” during an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago.

In a telegram of condolence to Chicago’s archbishop, Francis said he was praying for the six people killed Monday and for “healing and consolation to the injured and bereaved.”

Quoting the Bible, he called for for everyone to "reject violence in all its forms and respect life in all its stages.”

The telegram to Cardinal Blase Cupich was signed by Francis’ secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

A shooter firing from a rooftop in Chicago’s Highland Park suburb sprayed the parade crowd with bullets, killing six people and injuring 30. Police detained a suspect but have not cited a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Church holds procession for prayer and healing in wake of Highland Park parade massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- As we continue to honor the victims of the Highland Park parade massacre, the community honored them in a way of their own on Saturday. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, they held a procession through town in what some called the beginning of the healing process. A local church led the walk of healing and prayer. There was an eerie silence as it began – with no chants, and no talking at all, really. There was just the sound of people walking side by side toward a memorial for all the lives tragically...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Rome, GA
Society
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
AFP

Prominent Egyptian activist marks 100 days of hunger strike

Supporters of prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who on Sunday will mark 100 days on a hunger strike, are calling on Washington to help secure his release, a statement said. Sunday will mark 100 days of his huger strike, a statement from his support committee said.
PROTESTS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy