Highland Park, IL

Highland Park parade shooting: Suspect facing 7 murder counts; ‘dozens’ more charges expected

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Lake County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said in a news conference Tuesday that Robert E. Crimo III, 21, who allegedly shot and killed at least seven people and injured around 30 on Monday, acted alone and had preplanned the shooting for several weeks.

Update 6:41 p.m. EDT July 5: Suspected gunman Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III is facing seven first-degree murder charges in connection with Monday’s mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Tuesday evening news conference.

Rinerhart, who called the attack “premeditated” and “calculated,” said he anticipates “dozens” more charges to be filed as the investigation unfolds, including attempted murder, aggravated discharge and aggravated battery counts.

“These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo. We anticipate dozens more charges,” he added.

Rinehart also noted that, if convicted on the seven murder charges, Crimo faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Update 5:31 p.m. EDT July 5: Investigators pleaded during a Tuesday afternoon news conference for a witness to come forward whom they believe saw the Robert “Bobby” Crimo III drop his gun after the mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

“Based on video surveillance recovered by our investigators, we’re very certain that there was a female witness who saw Crimo drop an object inside of a red blanket behind Ross’ at 625 Central Avenue immediately following the shooting,” Christopher Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Covelli confirmed to reporters that the object inside the red blanket was a rifle, and he asked the woman being sought to call 1-800-Call-FBI.

Update 4:49 p.m. EDT July 5: Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified six of Monday’s seven fatalities as the following five Highland Park residents and a visitor from Mexico:

  • Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza , 78 (visiting from Morelos, Mexico)
  • Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63
  • Katherine Goldstein, 64
  • Irina McCarthy, 35
  • Kevin McCarthy, 37
  • Stephen Straus, 88

The seventh victim died Tuesday outside of Lake County, Banek confirmed.

Update 4:38 p.m. EDT July 5: Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified six of the seven victims killed in Monday’s preplanned attack during a news conference early Tuesday evening.

Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli confirmed that charges against suspect Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, will be announced later Tuesday evening.

Update 3:24 p.m. EDT July 5: According to The Associated Press, a seventh person has died from their injuries.

Original Report: Crimo allegedly shot at a Fourth of July parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago , hitting the crowd with about 70 rounds and used a AR-15 style gun, according to the AP.

Covelli said in the news conference, that during the shooting, Crimo was dressed in women’s clothing to blend in and to obscure his tattoos. Crimo escaped to his mother’s home.

Crimo led officers on a manhunt, ending with a short chase and traffic stop Monday evening that led to his arrest, the AP said.

Investigators believe Crimo was acting alone and the shooting was random.

No possible motive has been released. According to the AP, there is no indication yet if Crimo targeted anyone by race, or religion. Charges are expected to be announced soon, Covelli said. Crimo remains in custody.

The AP said that the gunshots were initially believed to be fireworks.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told the “Today” show Tuesday morning that the gun used in the shooting on Monday was legally obtained. However, the city has an assault weapons ban.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Fourth of July parade shooting A woman wipes tears after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Public Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

