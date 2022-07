Authorities in Florida say a suspected carjacker brandished an unloaded BB gun before law enforcement opened fire, fatally shooting the man. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter provided new information during a Wednesday press conference on the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Robert Hubbard. Authorities had previously said Hubbard pointed a handgun at sheriff's deputies. While authorities have disclosed Hubbard was armed with an unloaded, non-lethal weapon, Slaughter said law enforcement were left with no choice.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO