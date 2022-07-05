This Red Dead Redemption 2 mod makes it easier to get away with random murder

This Red Dead Redemption 2 mod overhauls the game's law system, making randomly murdering folk much easier.

Red Dead Redemption 2 's depiction of the wild west is impressively realistic, but modder SerjRozov has attempted to add even more authenticity to Arthur Morgan's adventure with a complete overhaul of the game's law system. According to its creator, the motivation behind the mod, simply titled Law, was to bring "more common sense to the original crime system and to give more time for a proper burial of a stranger in the wild."

After installing it, you'll find that the law dispatch timing now depends on how far you are away from town. Thankfully, this means no more instant lawmen if you happen to commit a crime in the middle of nowhere. Additionally, according to the mod's description, "you won't be sentenced for Assault, Lasso Assault, Unarmed Assault, Disturbance if those were motivated by Self Defence reasons." Various videos on the mod's download page show John Marston punching, shooting, and lassoing locals without being hassled by law enforcement.

There are also changes to the Bounty Level, train robberies, time of day and weather conditions, and gang-type combat skills and weapon accuracy. The Law mod is available to download now on NexusMods. You can see it in action for yourself in the video below.

SerjRozov isn't the only modder with their sights set on making Rockstar's epic action-adventure more immersive. Juliet G's Enhanced Entity and World Persistence mod makes the world feel more real with surroundings that don't magically repair the moment you leave the scene and horses that don't suddenly disappear into thin air.

