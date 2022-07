Salisbury mayor Jake Day tells Nestor about life on the shore and what makes a small town great. On Day 4 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor awakened in Ocean City and moved west to Salisbury for an afternoon of civic discussion about the town everyone passes on the way to the beach. Mayor Jake Day and a whole contingent at Fratelli’s were very kind to us. So kind that the Secretary of Kindness came by for a chat, too.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO