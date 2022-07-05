ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBDB Headlines Riverfront Nights This Saturday, Along With Opening Act Killakeyz

By Robin Derryberry
chattanoogapulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresented by BlueCross-BlueShield of Tennessee, this week’s Riverfront Nights is going to feature CBDB, a progressive rock band with strong presence of touring throughout the southeast. Based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the band is self-proclaimed purveyors of Joyfunk. CBDB was founded in 2011by Cy Simonton (vocals,...

www.chattanoogapulse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The World Games 2022 Make History

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Birmingham, Alabama welcomes the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Raleigh News & Observer

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Alabama Athletes at the World Games

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide. Check out the video above as the panel discusses the three University of Alabama athletes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Ramsay High School graduate crowned Miss Collegiate America 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ramsay High School 2019 graduate Kennedy Whisenant was crowned Miss Collegiate America 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas last Thursday. The Clark Atlanta University student made history by becoming the first African American woman to win Miss Georgia Collegiate America 2022 which paved the way for her to compete on the national level. Kennedy is now the second African American woman to win the Miss Collegiate America title.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
AL.com

Welcome to Birmingham, World Games, our God wears no pants

Let’s just start here. Everyone in Birmingham should have time off from work to attend The World Games. The World Games begin on Thursday night with the Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. It then runs for 10 days in and around town. Closing ceremonies are July 17. Homewood and Hoover are helping out, and so is Pelham and Shelby County. It’s a community effort, and so it should be a community-wide party.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
wbrc.com

Stillman College recognizes longest living alumnus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College recognized a retired West Alabama Educator this week. One of the best compliments you can make about a teacher is that they took knowledge and shared it with those who needed it. Stillman credited Lucille Hardrick for doing that a thousand times over. “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘There were flowers, candles, a table for two and a private chef’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#Rock Band#Opening Act#Cbdb#Riverfront Nights
hooversun.com

2022 Hoover Restaurant Week set for July 7-17

The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce once again are partnering to promote July 7-17 as the 2022 Hoover Restaurant Week. This year’s Restaurant Week is being held in conjunction with The World Games, which Mayor Frank Brocato said is fitting because as people from all over the world are coming into town, “you can get the food of the world right here in Hoover, Alabama.”
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Name of white supremacist group seen in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The name of supremacist group has been seen in Birmingham. Patriot Front is a hate group formed after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Birmingham city leaders are cleaning it up ahead of the World Games. Learn more in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

‘I know we can beat them boys’: Former Alabama football player Keilan Robinson discusses Tide versus Longhorns Week 2 matchup

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Keilan Robinson, Texas Longhorns running back and former Alabama running back, has been in a midst of controversy over his latest statements and decisions. Robinson hosted a Twitter Space Tuesday where he took questions from fans, and some of his comments could be seen as adding fuel to the upcoming game […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
AL.com

Stan the Muffler Man is missing from Birmingham. Here’s why

When families move out of town, of course they take all their members with them. But when your family member is 18-feet tall and stiff as a board, it’s not so easy to load him in the back of the station wagon. In instances like that, your adopted kin might be bundled off to a farm, where he has plenty of room to roam.
CBS 42

Hoover day school used hot sauce to punish young children, parents warn

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – For Anna Sims Barnes’ family, it was taco night, and it was time to spice it up. Her husband walked to the fridge and took out a bottle of hot sauce. Dinner was served.  But what came next shocked and confused Anna and her husband. One of their children, a 5-year-old […]
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa authorities looking for culprit behind park vandalism

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance tracking down those responsible for vandalizing a concession stand and bathroom at Braughton Park in Fosters. The vandalism was discovered on July 3 at the Tuscaloosa County PARA park. PARA says the concession stand doors were kicked in, soap dispensers in […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Body recovered from Tuscaloosa creek

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police confirm a body was recovered from Hurricane Creek Friday morning. According to the TPD, a man walking his dog discovered a person deceased in the water around 7:15 a.m. No information is currently available regarding the victim’s identity or if foul play was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy